You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The fans are back: Arsenal welcome 2,000 for Europa League dead rubber



Nine months after last being permitted to have fans inside the ground, 2000spectators were given access to watch the Arsenal v Rapid Vienna match at theEmirates stadium whilst following new government.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 5 days ago More than 90% of parents are afraid that COVID-related disruptions will halt their child's learning



Ninety-four percent of American parents are concerned about "summer slide" or learning loss as the result of COVID-related disruptions to the previous school year, according to new research.Seventy-six.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 6 days ago Former ICC CEO Haroon Lorgat joins Abu Dhabi T10 League



Former CEO of International Cricket Council (ICC) Haroon Lorgat joined Abu Dhabi T10 League as Director of Strategy and Development. Founder and Chairman of T10 Sports Management, Shaji Ul Mulk.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:50 Published on October 13, 2020