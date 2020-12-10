Rumour Has It: Man Utd want to sell Pogba in January, Zidane eyeing Real Madrid exit
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Paul Pogba could reportedly leave Manchester United as early as next month, while Zinedine Zidane is said to be eyeing a Real Madrid exit. Pogba’s future has again become a talking point at United after his agent, Mino Raiola, said the midfielder wanted to leave. And the Premier League giants may be ready to make […]
Paul Pogba could reportedly leave Manchester United as early as next month, while Zinedine Zidane is said to be eyeing a Real Madrid exit. Pogba’s future has again become a talking point at United after his agent, Mino Raiola, said the midfielder wanted to leave. And the Premier League giants may be ready to make […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources