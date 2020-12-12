Global  
 

Owen Hargreaves makes prediction about Arsenal in the Europa League

The Sport Review Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Owen Hargreaves believes that Arsenal have a “genuine” chance of winning the Europa League this season under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners secured their spot in the round of 32 as group winners on Thursday night thanks to a 4-2 victory over Dundalk. Arsenal have won all six of their group games in the Europa League […]
 Arsenal wrapped up an impressive Europa League group stage campaign with a 4-2 defeat of Dundalk - and boss Mikel Arteta says they now need to ensure that they improve upon their indifferent Premier League form.

