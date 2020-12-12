Owen Hargreaves makes prediction about Arsenal in the Europa League
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Owen Hargreaves believes that Arsenal have a “genuine” chance of winning the Europa League this season under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners secured their spot in the round of 32 as group winners on Thursday night thanks to a 4-2 victory over Dundalk. Arsenal have won all six of their group games in the Europa League […]
Owen Hargreaves believes that Arsenal have a “genuine” chance of winning the Europa League this season under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners secured their spot in the round of 32 as group winners on Thursday night thanks to a 4-2 victory over Dundalk. Arsenal have won all six of their group games in the Europa League […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources