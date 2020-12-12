Manchester City loanee Angelino with a goal and assist in Leipzig’s Champions League triumph over Manchester United (Video)
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday, courtesy of a 3-2 defeat away to RB Leipzig in the final round of the group stage. With the Manchester Derby to be played today (Saturday), it’s interesting that one of the finest performers for the Bundesliga side was a Manchester City loanee, left-back […]
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola to realise footballis about teams rather than individuals after making disruptive comments on theeve of Manchester United’s Champions League exit. The 27-year-old capped animpressive display with a goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win at West Ham...
Manchester United legend Denis Irwin will be speaking to fans from India as part of #ILOVEUNITED campaign this weekend when United take on derby rivals Manchester City. Ahead of the exciting fixture,..
