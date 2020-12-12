Global  
 

Manchester City loanee Angelino with a goal and assist in Leipzig's Champions League triumph over Manchester United (Video)

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 12 December 2020
Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday, courtesy of a 3-2 defeat away to RB Leipzig in the final round of the group stage. With the Manchester Derby to be played today (Saturday), it’s interesting that one of the finest performers for the Bundesliga side was a Manchester City loanee, left-back […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Solskjaer tells Paul Pogba’s agent: Football is about teams not individuals

Solskjaer tells Paul Pogba’s agent: Football is about teams not individuals 00:26

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola to realise footballis about teams rather than individuals after making disruptive comments on theeve of Manchester United’s Champions League exit. The 27-year-old capped animpressive display with a goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win at West Ham...

