Manchester City loanee Angelino with a goal and assist in Leipzig’s Champions League triumph over Manchester United (Video)

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Manchester City



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to ease pressure on his position by beatinglocal rivals Manchester City in the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 14 hours ago 'Man Utd fans will fear Aguero'



Manchester United supporters will be concerned by Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero's return to fitness ahead of Saturday's Manchester derby, according to former City striker Shaun.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:33 Published 3 days ago In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin



Manchester United legend Denis Irwin will be speaking to fans from India as part of #ILOVEUNITED campaign this weekend when United take on derby rivals Manchester City. Ahead of the exciting fixture,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 19:24 Published 3 days ago