Chelsea winners and losers as Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty earns Everton the win Saturday, 12 December 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

A Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty earned Everton a 1-0 win over Chelsea, with Edouard Mendy bringing down Dominic Calvert-Lewin to concede the spot kick A Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty earned Everton a 1-0 win over Chelsea, with Edouard Mendy bringing down Dominic Calvert-Lewin to concede the spot kick 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like