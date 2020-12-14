Big Bash League: Brisbane Heat's Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence distance from team-mates after possible bubble breach
Brisbane Heat's Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence must keep a physical distance from their team-mates during Monday's Big Bash game against Sydney Thunder following a possible bio-bubble breach.
