Big Bash League: Brisbane Heat's Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence distance from team-mates after possible bubble breach

BBC Sport Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Brisbane Heat's Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence must keep a physical distance from their team-mates during Monday's Big Bash game against Sydney Thunder following a possible bio-bubble breach.
