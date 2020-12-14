Sources: Harden seeks trade despite Wall arrival
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The arrival of John Wall has left All-NBA guard James Harden unmoved and uninterested in pursuing a new partnership and the franchise star continues to push the Houston Rockets for a trade, sources told ESPN.
