Shikhar Dhawan has nothing but 'good luck for the boys' for Day/Night Test. See post
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday wished luck to the Indian team for the ongoing pink-ball Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Good luck to #TeamIndia for the Pink Ball Test! Backing the boys out there and looking forward to an exciting game of cricket."
