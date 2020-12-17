Shikhar Dhawan has nothing but 'good luck for the boys' for Day/Night Test. See post Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday wished luck to the Indian team for the ongoing pink-ball Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Good luck to #TeamIndia for the Pink Ball Test! Backing the boys out there and looking forward to an exciting game of cricket."







Good luck to #TeamIndia... 👓 View full article

