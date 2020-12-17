Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rio Ferdinand pinpoints why Arsenal are struggling under Mikel Arteta

The Sport Review Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Rio Ferdinand believes that Arsenal are struggling under Mikel Arteta due to a “lack of harmony” at the north London club. The Gunners have endured a difficult start to Arteta’s first full season in charge at The Emirates following his appointment as Unai Emery’s permanent successor in December 2019. Arsenal showed some signs of progress […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mikel Arteta laments Granit Xhaka red card in loss to Burnley

Mikel Arteta laments Granit Xhaka red card in loss to Burnley 00:45

 Mikel Arteta says Granit Xhaka's red card in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Burnley was"a mistake". After a goalless first half, Arsenal started to work Nick Popewith a number of chances as the hosts built up a head of steam only for GranitXhaka to be sent off with 58 minutes on the clock, a VAR check...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dion Dublin: Positive Arteta has future as football manager [Video]

Dion Dublin: Positive Arteta has future as football manager

Dion Dublin shares his thoughts on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. He expectsthat the Spaniard will find more success in football, but that it may not comeat the north London club. Dublin joins Amazon..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
‘Arsenal must strongly back Arteta's authority’ [Video]

‘Arsenal must strongly back Arteta's authority’

Alan Smith says Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta needs the full backing of the club, and fears the Spaniard could lose his authority if players believe he will be sacked before the end of the season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published
'Arsenal should stick with Arteta' [Video]

'Arsenal should stick with Arteta'

Nedum Onuoha believes Arsenal would be better off sticking with under pressure boss Mikel Arteta than seeking short-term fixes.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Rio Ferdinand has theory as to why Arsenal are struggling under Mikel Arteta

Rio Ferdinand has theory as to why Arsenal are struggling under Mikel Arteta Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Mikel Arteta's Arsenal squad are 'lacking in harmony'
Daily Star

Arsenal evening headlines as Alan Shearer defends Mikel Arteta amid rough run

Arsenal evening headlines as Alan Shearer defends Mikel Arteta amid rough run The latest Arsenal news and headlines, including Alan Shearer's Mikel Arteta support, how Bukayo Saka proved Rio Ferdinand right, and what Pierre-Emerick...
Football.london