Rio Ferdinand pinpoints why Arsenal are struggling under Mikel Arteta

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Published Mikel Arteta laments Granit Xhaka red card in loss to Burnley 00:45 Mikel Arteta says Granit Xhaka's red card in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Burnley was"a mistake". After a goalless first half, Arsenal started to work Nick Popewith a number of chances as the hosts built up a head of steam only for GranitXhaka to be sent off with 58 minutes on the clock, a VAR check...