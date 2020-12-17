Robert Lewandowski breaks 250-goal barrier in Bundesliga Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has became the third player in Bundesliga history to score 250 goals.



He achieved the feat on Wednesday evening when Bayern Munich ended Wolfsburg's unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season in a come-from-behind 2-1 win at the Allianz Arena. Lewandowski has scored 23 goals in 20... 👓 View full article

