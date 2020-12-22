Arteta thinks coaching Arsenal is like FIFA claims Adrian Durham, who backs Rodgers for job and says he could become Gunners’ greatest ever manager

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mikel Arteta in dreamland after super sub Alexandre Lacazette lifts Arsenal



Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed a “dream” substitution after AlexandreLacazette made an instant impact to secure a 1-0 success at strugglingBrighton. Frenchman Lacazette, who was dropped to the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 19 hours ago Mikel Arteta hopes Chelsea win will be a turning point for Arsenal



Mikel Arteta is hoping Arsenal’s Boxing Day win over London rivals Chelsea canprove to be a turning point for his side. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 4 days ago 'I sensed the energy and how much they wanted it' - Arteta on Arsenal win over Chelsea



Mikel Arteta says that Arsenal's win "was down to everybody" as his side bounce back from a poor run of form with a 3-1 win over Chelsea. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:50 Published 4 days ago