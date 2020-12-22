Global  
 

Arteta thinks coaching Arsenal is like FIFA claims Adrian Durham, who backs Rodgers for job and says he could become Gunners’ greatest ever manager

Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Mikel Arteta’s ‘data attack’ has been questioned by Adrian Durham, who says the under-fire Arsenal boss is acting as though he’s playing a computer game. Arteta’s side are currently languishing in 15th place in the Premier League having won just four games all season – their worst start to a campaign since 1974. And ahead […]
News video: Mikel Arteta: City loss 'another painful moment'

Mikel Arteta: City loss 'another painful moment' 01:02

 Mikel Arteta described Arsenal's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City as "painful".The Gunners were outclassed in the heavy loss, leaving them without a win in adomestic game since November 1. Arteta said the result was "a really painfulmoment again".

