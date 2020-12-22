Aston Villa braced for Jack Grealish transfer battle as Liverpool join Manchester United and Man City in race for £100m-rated England playmaker
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Liverpool have reportedly joined Manchester United and Manchester City in the race for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. The England international is having a superb campaign having already totted up five goals and six assists in 12 matches this term. The 25-year-old penned a new five-year deal in September worth £130,000-a-week but, according to The […]
