Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aston Villa braced for Jack Grealish transfer battle as Liverpool join Manchester United and Man City in race for £100m-rated England playmaker

talkSPORT Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Liverpool have reportedly joined Manchester United and Manchester City in the race for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. The England international is having a superb campaign having already totted up five goals and six assists in 12 matches this term. The 25-year-old penned a new five-year deal in September worth £130,000-a-week but, according to The […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sojskjaer: Manchester United 'in a good place' after Everton win

Sojskjaer: Manchester United 'in a good place' after Everton win 01:16

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side is "in a goodplace" headed into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Late goals from EdinsonCavani and Anthony Martial sealed the deal for the Red Devils as they meetManchester City in the next round of the tournament.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man City match at Everton postponed after tests reveal more positive Covid cases [Video]

Man City match at Everton postponed after tests reveal more positive Covid cases

Manchester City’s fixture away to Everton on Monday night has been postponeddue to further cases of coronavirus within the club. Three days after playersKyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus were among four..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Everton's home game against Man City postponed due to COVID-19 cases [Video]

Everton's home game against Man City postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Manchester City's visit to Everton off after COVID-19 cases

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:03Published
Solskjaer tips Edinson Cavani to keep performing for years to come [Video]

Solskjaer tips Edinson Cavani to keep performing for years to come

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been delighted by Edinson Cavani’s impact atManchester United and believes the veteran striker still has years left at thetop.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

How Liverpool could line-up with Jack Grealish amid Aston Villa transfer talk

How Liverpool could line-up with Jack Grealish amid Aston Villa transfer talk The England international has emerged as a shock target for the Premier League champions, with Manchester United and Man City also believed to be interested
Daily Star Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

Liverpool FC to rival Man United in race to sign 25-year-old midfielder – report

 Liverpool FC are ready to enter the race to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, according to a report in England. The Daily Mirror is reporting that the...
The Sport Review

“Could go in Man City’s team tomorrow” – Exclusive: £100m star tipped to join MCFC or Liverpool

 Dean Windass has tipped Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish to walk into Man City’s line-up or be a good signing for Liverpool, Tottenham or Manchester United.
Football FanCast