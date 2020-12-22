Global  
 

Gabriel Martinelli suffers fresh injury blow as Mikel Arteta’s struggling Arsenal are thumped by Man City in Carabao Cup quarter-final

talkSPORT Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta’s woes worsened after Brazilian starlet Gabriel Martinelli was forced off during Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat against Manchester City. The under-fire Spaniard was unable to relieve the pressure he is currently under as Pep Guardiola’s men ran rampant in a 4-1 victory at the Emirates. Martinelli was making just his second appearance since […]
 Mikel Arteta speaks to Sky Sports ahead of Arsenal's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester City.

