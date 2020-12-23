Watch when John Fury grabbed his crotch and shouted, ‘That’s what come out of these balls,’ after Tyson Fury knocked down Deontay Wilder

Global  
 

talkSPORT
Tyson Fury’s father John Fury loved every moment of his son’s knockout victory over Deontay Wilder on February 22. Behind-the-scenes footage as part of ITV’s documentary on the ‘Gypsy King’ showed John throwing every punch with his son as he watched the fight. That’s what come out of these balls 🤣 pic.twitter.com/olvuwOMcSz — Darren Parsons […]
