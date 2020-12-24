Simon Jordan: There’s ‘method’ to Jose Mourinho’s criticism of Dele Alli, just like ‘tough love’ of Luke Shaw at Manchester United
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () There’s method to Jose Mourinho’s public criticism of Dele Alli, just look at Luke Shaw. This is the view of talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan, who believes the Tottenham manager’s lambasting of Alli is actually an encouraging sign. Mourinho criticised the out-of-form star following Spurs’ Carabao Cup victory over Stoke on Wednesday night. After the match, he […]