Man Utd forced to cancel Christmas lunch though stars brought in for training

Daily Star Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Man Utd forced to cancel Christmas lunch though stars brought in for trainingManchester United players were set to enjoy Christmas lunch together ahead of the Boxing Day Premier League clash with Leicester though those plans were scrapped due to Covid-19 regulations
