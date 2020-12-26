Klopp reveals Salah talks over Liverpool captaincy disappointment
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp revealed he had spoken to Mohamed Salah about his disappointment over missing out on the Liverpool captaincy earlier this month. In an interview with Diario AS, Salah said he was “very disappointed” not to be made captain against Midtjylland in the Champions League, while the star forward also refused to rule out a […]
