Klopp reveals Salah talks over Liverpool captaincy disappointment

Saturday, 26 December 2020
Jurgen Klopp revealed he had spoken to Mohamed Salah about his disappointment over missing out on the Liverpool captaincy earlier this month. In an interview with Diario AS, Salah said he was “very disappointed” not to be made captain against Midtjylland in the Champions League, while the star forward also refused to rule out a […]
