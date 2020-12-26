‘Transformed the team’: Paul Scholes raves about Man United star after 2-2 draw at Leicester

Global  
 

Paul Scholes has credited Bruno Fernandes for “totally transforming” the Manchester United team since his move to Old Trafford after their 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day. The Red Devils were looking to close the gap on defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC at the top of the […]
