Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IND vs AUS: Shane Warne surprised as Tim Paine survives run out

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Legendary spinner Shane Warne was on Saturday left surprised after Australia skipper Tim Paine survived a run out review on the opening day of the second Test against India being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The incident happened in the 55th over of the Australian innings when there was a mix-up between...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like