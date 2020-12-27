Global  
 

Wolves v Tottenham live stream: Kick-off time, team news, TV channel and how to watch Premier League clash

talkSPORT Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Wolves host Tottenham this evening as Spurs look to hit back from their recent dip in form. Jose Mourinho’s side have been poor in recent weeks and lost to Leicester last Sunday. They need to bounce back but face a tricky trip to the West Midlands today. Wolves also lost last time out, going down […]
