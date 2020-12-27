Bielsa fixes Leeds defence following Man Utd horror to grind out Burnley win

Daily Star

Published

Leeds United beat Burnley 1-0 at Elland Road in their first Premier League clash since being thumped 6-2 by rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford as Marcelo Bielsa’s defence upped their game

