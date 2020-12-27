Cristiano Ronaldo vows to play on for ‘more years’ as Juventus superstar is named ‘Player of the Century’ at Globe Soccer Awards

Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Cristiano Ronaldo added another accolade to his ever-growing collection as the Juventus superstar was named the ‘Player of the Century’ at the Globe Soccer Awards. The five-time Ballon d’or winner vowed to continue playing for ‘more years’ after he was named the greatest football player from 2001 to 2020. And the Portugal international insisted he […]