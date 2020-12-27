Cristiano Ronaldo vows to play on for ‘more years’ as Juventus superstar is named ‘Player of the Century’ at Globe Soccer Awards
Sunday, 27 December 2020 () Cristiano Ronaldo added another accolade to his ever-growing collection as the Juventus superstar was named the ‘Player of the Century’ at the Globe Soccer Awards. The five-time Ballon d’or winner vowed to continue playing for ‘more years’ after he was named the greatest football player from 2001 to 2020. And the Portugal international insisted he […]