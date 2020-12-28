2nd Test: 'Rahane-Jadeja stand has taken game away from Aussies,' says Sachin Tendulkar
Monday, 28 December 2020 () The legendary Sachin Tendulkar feels that the unbroken 104-run partnership between stand-in India captain Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja might have taken the game away from Australia in the second Test here on Sunday. India ended the second day at 277 for 5 to secure a handy 82-run lead, with Rahane going strong on 104 and...
