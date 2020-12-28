2nd Test: 'Rahane-Jadeja stand has taken game away from Aussies,' says Sachin Tendulkar

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ind vs Aus: Rahane's innings was turning point, he's shrewd leader, praises Ravi Shastri



India won 2nd Test match against Australia by 8 wickets on December 29. While addressing the post-match press conference in Melbourne, Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team, Ravi Shastri spoke on team.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:53 Published 1 day ago ‘Modify, but don’t let Test cricket die’: Kapil Dev speaks at #HTLS2020



Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Speaking on the future of test cricket, he said that test cricket should not be allowed to.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:03 Published 2 weeks ago