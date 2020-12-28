2nd Test: Pacer Mitchell Starc rues missed chances by fielders Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc rued the chances his team squandered on the second day of the Boxing Day Test but also praised rival skipper Ajinkya Rahane for his pressure-absorbing century. A dogged unbeaten 104 by Rahane put India in the driver's seat after the second day as they were comfortably poised at 277 for five.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

