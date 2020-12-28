2nd Test: Tim Paine fastest wicket-keeper to bag 150 Test dismissals Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Australia captain Tim Paine on Sunday became the fastest wicketkeeper to reach 150 Test dismissals. Paine completed a catch in the 60th over to send back his India counterpart Rishabh Pant off the bowling of fast bowler Mitchell Starc to reach the milestone.



Paine, 36, has reached 150 dismissals in just 33 innings, thus... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

