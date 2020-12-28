Danny Murphy sends message to Liverpool FC fans about Mo Salah’s future Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Liverpool FC supporters shouldn’t be angry at Mohamed Salah for failing to rule out a move to FC Barcelona or Real Madrid, Danny Murphy has insisted. The Egypt international fuelled speculation surrounding his long-term future at the defending Premier League champions last week after Salah failed to rule out a move to one of the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 2,000 Liverpool fans told how to treat Mo Salah vs West Brom after interview Mohamed Salah fanned the flames of speculation when he opened the door to a Liverpool exit amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid - but Danny Murphy says...

Daily Star 20 hours ago





