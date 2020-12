You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Klopp: West Brom draw is our fault



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it is his side's fault that West Brom managed to claim a point in their 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:56 Published 1 hour ago Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Liverpool



Liverpool travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday to take on Crystal Palace in theday's early Premier League kickoff. Take a look at the stats here. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 1 week ago Jurgen Klopp happy with 'special' FIFA award



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to being named best FIFA men's coach ashe previews his side's away trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 1 week ago