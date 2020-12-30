Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melbourne Test: An incredible win by a talented, confident and strong-minded group of individuals

Mid-Day Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Melbourne Test: An incredible win by a talented, confident and strong-minded group of individualsIndia and the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) go together like Chicken Masala and Basmati rice. Perhaps, that should read an aroused India and the MCG combine like Rogan Josh and Basmati rice.

Following the latest crushing victory under Ajinkya Rahane's imaginative leadership, that's four times India have beaten Australia at...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like