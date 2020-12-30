Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers Premier League title verdict after Wolves win as Manchester United boss issues stern response to coronavirus circuit break talks

Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played down Manchester United’s title hopes after Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp effort against Wolves moved them up to second in the Premier League. A topsy-turvy year started with supporters calling for the heads of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the Glazer family, while Solskjaer’s position came under increased scrutiny earlier in this campaign. […]