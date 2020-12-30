Global  
 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers Premier League title verdict after Wolves win as Manchester United boss issues stern response to coronavirus circuit break talks

talkSPORT Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played down Manchester United’s title hopes after Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp effort against Wolves moved them up to second in the Premier League. A topsy-turvy year started with supporters calling for the heads of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the Glazer family, while Solskjaer’s position came under increased scrutiny earlier in this campaign. […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Man United 1-0 Wolves: Solskjaer press conference

Man United 1-0 Wolves: Solskjaer press conference 00:40

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a post-match pressconference after his team beat Wolves 1-0 at home in the Premier League.Solskjaer was coy about Manchester United’s title hopes, saying there was along way to go in the season.

