Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers Premier League title verdict after Wolves win as Manchester United boss issues stern response to coronavirus circuit break talks
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played down Manchester United’s title hopes after Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp effort against Wolves moved them up to second in the Premier League. A topsy-turvy year started with supporters calling for the heads of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the Glazer family, while Solskjaer’s position came under increased scrutiny earlier in this campaign. […]
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played down Manchester United’s title hopes after Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp effort against Wolves moved them up to second in the Premier League. A topsy-turvy year started with supporters calling for the heads of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the Glazer family, while Solskjaer’s position came under increased scrutiny earlier in this campaign. […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources