Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismisses title race talk (Video)
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Manchester United’s current run of good results has plenty of people discussing their chances of winning the Premier League title, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t think the time is right to be talking about it yet. 🗣 "There's no title race after 15 games" Ole dismisses the idea of Manchester United in a title […]
