Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismisses title race talk (Video)

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Manchester United’s current run of good results has plenty of people discussing their chances of winning the Premier League title, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t think the time is right to be talking about it yet. 🗣 "There's no title race after 15 games" Ole dismisses the idea of Manchester United in a title […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Man United 1-0 Wolves: Solskjaer press conference

Man United 1-0 Wolves: Solskjaer press conference 00:40

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a post-match pressconference after his team beat Wolves 1-0 at home in the Premier League.Solskjaer was coy about Manchester United’s title hopes, saying there was along way to go in the season.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Solskjaer tips Edinson Cavani to keep performing for years to come [Video]

Solskjaer tips Edinson Cavani to keep performing for years to come

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been delighted by Edinson Cavani’s impact atManchester United and believes the veteran striker still has years left at thetop.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
Can Utd & City battle Liverpool for title? [Video]

Can Utd & City battle Liverpool for title?

The Independent's Senior Football Correspondent Melissa Reddy assesses whether Manchester United and Manchester City can challenge leaders Liverpool for this season's Premier League title.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published
Ole praises Rashford after PL goal milestone [Video]

Ole praises Rashford after PL goal milestone

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United forward scored his 50th Premier League goal for the club in the 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers Premier League title verdict after Wolves win as Manchester United boss issues stern response to coronavirus circuit break talks

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played down Manchester United’s title hopes after Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp effort against Wolves moved them up to second in the...
talkSPORT Also reported by •News24The Sport ReviewBelfast Telegraph

Winning mentality back at Manchester United as David De Gea eyes title challenge

 David De Gea is excited about Manchester United’s progress and feels confident between the sticks as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side head into 2021 in the...
Belfast Telegraph

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his players to focus on improvement, not title talk

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his Manchester United players to treat title talk as they would any other “noise” surrounding the club.
Belfast Telegraph