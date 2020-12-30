News24.com | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plays down talk of a Manchester United title challenge
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was coy about Manchester United's title hopes after Marcus Rashford's last-gasp effort against Wolves propelled them up to second in the Premier League.
