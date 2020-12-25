Global  
 

Michael Owen states his prediction for Leicester City v Man United

The Sport Review Friday, 25 December 2020
Michael Owen is predicting that Leicester City will hold Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men prompted talk of a title challenge after Manchester United were 6-2 winners against Leeds United at Old Trafford last weekend. Manchester United have played one game less than […]
