Michael Owen states his prediction for Leicester City v Man United
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Michael Owen is predicting that Leicester City will hold Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men prompted talk of a title challenge after Manchester United were 6-2 winners against Leeds United at Old Trafford last weekend. Manchester United have played one game less than […]
