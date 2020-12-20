Global  
 

Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Leicester City

The Sport Review Sunday, 20 December 2020
Michael Owen is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will secure a 2-0 win against Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Spurs missed out on the opportunity to move three points clear in the Premier League table on Wednesday night after Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against Tottenham at Anfield. Son Hueng-min cancelled […]
News video: Mourinho praises Vardy and Rodgers ahead of Leicester meeting

Mourinho praises Vardy and Rodgers ahead of Leicester meeting

 Tottenham boss Mourinho praises Leicester's Vardy and Rodgers

