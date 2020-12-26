Global  
 

Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Leicester City v Man United

The Sport Review Saturday, 26 December 2020
Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Manchester United to claim a 2-1 victory over Leicester City in their Premier League clash on Boxing Day. The Red Devils have been in good form domestically this season and they head into their trip to the King Power Stadium in third place in the Premier League table. Manchester United are […]
