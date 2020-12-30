Badgers shatter trophy while celebrating bowl win
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
While dancing around to celebrate his team's win in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz dropped the football-shaped piece of Lenox crystal, leaving it shattered on the floor of the locker room after it fell off its base.
