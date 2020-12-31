Leeds make two offers to Karen Carney after tweet mocking her suffers backlash
Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Amazon Prime pundit Karen Carney was mocked on Twitter by Leeds United following comments over Marcelo Bielsa’s side and the Premier League side have made two offers to the former England star
