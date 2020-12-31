Global  
 

Leeds make two offers to Karen Carney after tweet mocking her suffers backlash

Daily Star Thursday, 31 December 2020
Leeds make two offers to Karen Carney after tweet mocking her suffers backlashAmazon Prime pundit Karen Carney was mocked on Twitter by Leeds United following comments over Marcelo Bielsa’s side and the Premier League side have made two offers to the former England star
