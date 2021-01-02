Latest West Bromwich Albion news as Gary Lineker delivers his verdict on the Gunners' 4-0 win at The Hawthorns on Saturday evening as Mikel Arteta's men ran riot.Full Article
Gary Lineker delivers 'devastating' West Brom vs Arsenal verdict
Tamworth Herald 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
‘Very exciting talent’: Gary Lineker raves about Arsenal star during 4-0 win at West Brom
Gary Lineker took to social media to lavish praise on Bukayo Saka after he helped to inspire Arsenal to a dominant 4-0 win over..
The Sport Review
Gary Lineker issues 'look away now' verdict on West Bromwich Albion
New boss Sam Allardyce takes on Arsenal looking for his first Baggies win after a draw and two heavy defeats
Sutton Coldfield Observer