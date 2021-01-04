Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez set one another up for goals to help Real Madrid earn a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo, as the defending champions edged one point above Atletico Madrid at the top of the Spanish league. Second-place Atletico has played three fewer matches than Madrid and will have the chance to return to the top when it...Full Article
La Liga: 'Still a long way to go,' says Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane
