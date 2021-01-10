Roma 2-2 Inter Milan: Antonio Conte's Nerazzurri held in Rome
Published
A late Roma equaliser leaves Inter Milan three points adrift of leaders AC Milan at the top of Serie A.Full Article
Published
A late Roma equaliser leaves Inter Milan three points adrift of leaders AC Milan at the top of Serie A.Full Article
Gianluca Mancini’s late header rescued a 2-2 draw for Roma after fellow Serie A title contenders Inter produced a second-half..
Italian is a combustible character but can lead the Nerazzurri to greatness – if he can get out of his own way