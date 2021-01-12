Skip Bayless: Eagles firing Doug Pederson means Carson Wentz is back in power | UNDISPUTED

The Philadelphia Eagles announced yesterday that they were parting ways with head coach Doug Pederson after 5 years in Philly. Pederson is less than 3 years removed from leading Philadelphia to its only Super Bowl, and this season finished in last place in a particularly bad NFC East division with a 4-11-1 record. Pederson took heat all season for how he handled game management and the QB situation: first benching Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts down the stretch, and then playing Nate Sudfeld over Hurts in the 4th quarter of its Week 17 finale. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Eagles' decision to part ways with Doug Pederson.