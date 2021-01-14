Lucas Piazon leaves Chelsea after ten years, having made just one Premier League appearance where he missed a penalty

Chelsea’s ‘longest-serving’ player Lucas Piazon has left the Blues after a thoroughly uneventful ten years at the club. The Brazilian, 26, has joined Braga, with whom he’s signed a four-year contract. ✍️ @LucasPiazon é Gverreiro até 2⃣0⃣2⃣5⃣! 🔴⚪#WelcomeLucasPiazon 🗞️ https://t.co/7qDthxsZNv pic.twitter.com/0EYl5Q4j1y — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) January 14, 2021 Piazon’s services were secured by the Blues […]