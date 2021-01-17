American Magic's America's Cup campaign lies in limbo after the dramatic capsize of their boat Patriot during Prada Cup competition on Sunday.The American syndicate appeared to be trying to take a sharp turn around the final marker...Full Article
America's Cup 2021: World reacts to American Magic's capsize
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Dramatic capsize of U.S. yacht while leading America's Cup qualifying race
Reuters - Sports
The United States' contender for the America's Cup capsizes dramatically while leading, but Ben Ainslie's INEOS Team UK continue to..
You might like
More coverage
Midmorning With Aundrea - July 17, 2018
WCBI
Break away from your everyday with Aundrea Self! Today, we take a hard look at the lawsuits surrounding Johnson & Johnson's..
megan newscasy
WEVV
America's Cup 2021: American Magic frustrated after poor start to Prada Cup
New Zealand Herald