Lionel Messi sent off as Barcelona lose Spanish Super Cup to Athletic Bilbao
Published
Lionel Messi is shown the first red card of his Barcelona career as they lose to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final.Full Article
Published
Lionel Messi is shown the first red card of his Barcelona career as they lose to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final.Full Article
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman defends decision to start Messi in Spanish Super Cup final, Inaki Williams man of the match after..
Lionel Messi was sent off for the first time in his Barcelona career as his club collapsed to a 3-2 loss in the Spanish Super Cup..