Sam Allardyce rubbishes Andy Carroll transfer links but says West Brom are looking to sign ‘two or three quality players’ to help Premier League relegation battle
West Brom are NOT interested in signing Newcastle striker Andy Carroll, new boss Sam Allardyce has told talkSPORT. Recent reports had claimed Big Sam was eyeing a reunion with the striker he worked with at both Newcastle and West Ham, as he looks to keep in-trouble West Brom in the Premier League. Carroll has scored […]Full Article