India vs Australia 4th Test: Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill heroics help India breach Gabba fortress after 32 years

Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant unbeaten 85 runs from 137 balls on Tuesday, helping his side secure a famous three-wicket win at the Gabba. With this win, Ajinkya Rahane-led Indian unit also secured the Border Gavaskar Trophy, winning the four-match series 2-1. Pant came out to bat late in the second session and the visitors still requiring 161 more to win the contest. However, soon after his arrival, the 23-year-old made his intentions clear as he ripped apart the Australian bowling attack led by Pat Cummins.