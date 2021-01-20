Cristiano Ronaldo: Has the Juventus forward broken world goalscoring record?
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo is now the highest scorer of all time, say many reports, after the 760th goal of his career - but is that true?Full Article
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo is now the highest scorer of all time, say many reports, after the 760th goal of his career - but is that true?Full Article
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 760th goal of his unrivalled professional career for Juventus against Napoli in the Italian Super Cup..
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in Juventus' 4-1 win over Udinese on Sunday, moving him one goal ahead of Brazil legend Pele in the..