Super Bowl halftime show 2021: The Weeknd about to join list of all-time halftime performers
Published
For the Super Bowl halftime show, here's every artist who has ever taken the stage; check it outFull Article
Published
For the Super Bowl halftime show, here's every artist who has ever taken the stage; check it outFull Article
"After Hours" singer The Weeknd has explained why he's appeared with facial bandages and alterations on a number of occasions.
Revealing that the 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker opted not to pre-record any parts of his Tampa, Florida show, co-producer Jesse..