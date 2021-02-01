Shannon Sharpe: We've never seen a situation like Deshaun Watson's in Houston in the history of NFL | UNDISPUTED

Houston Texans new head coach David Culley is confident Deshaun Watson will be his quarterback next season. Culley told reporters Deshaun is quote, 'a Houston Texan and I want him to be a Houston Texan, and the reason I’m in this position today is because I knew he is going to be a Houston Texan.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about David Culley's comments.

