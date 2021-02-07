Boxing legend Leon Spinks, who beat Muhammad Ali to become world heavyweight champion in 1978, has sadly lost his long-running battle with cancer at the age of 67Full Article
Former world heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks dies aged 67
