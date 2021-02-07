Leon Spinks, ex-heavyweight champion, dies aged 67
Published
Leon Spinks, who beat Muhammad Ali to claim the world heavyweight title in 1978, dies at the age of 67.Full Article
Published
Leon Spinks, who beat Muhammad Ali to claim the world heavyweight title in 1978, dies at the age of 67.Full Article
Spinks passed away after a long battle with cancer with only a few close friends and family present due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Boxer Leon Spinks, who won an Olympic gold medal and then beat Muhammad Ali to become heavyweight champion, dies after long battle..